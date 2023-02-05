Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPGP stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

