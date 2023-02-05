Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

Booking stock opened at $2,455.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,153.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,973.24. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.