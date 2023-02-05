Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $21.19 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

