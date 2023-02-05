Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $514.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.64.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

