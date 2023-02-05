Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0684 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $900,118.17 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

