Grove Trading 34.6% Higher This Week (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grove token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00424508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.13 or 0.28954734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00426605 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

