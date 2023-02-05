GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Wednesday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a market cap of £58.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,320.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.39.

GSK Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.