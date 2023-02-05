GXChain (GXC) Price Down 1.7% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $33.46 million and approximately $3,323.68 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

