Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $21.61.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
