Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €185.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.74. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($126.49).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

