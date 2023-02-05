Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,480,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,968,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

