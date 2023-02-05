Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) a €59.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of KBX stock opened at €65.28 ($70.96) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.95. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of €42.31 ($45.99) and a 52-week high of €92.86 ($100.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

