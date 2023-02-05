HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

HBT Financial Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ HBT opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.74 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 32.21%. On average, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HBT Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HBT Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 25.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

