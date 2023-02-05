Head to Head Comparison: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27% Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Cannabis Sativa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.83 -$3.41 million $0.23 83.44 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1.11

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannabis Sativa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center. Cannabis Sativa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for European Wax Center and Cannabis Sativa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Cannabis Sativa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

