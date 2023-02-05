Head to Head Review: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 23.35% 7.20% 1.85% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ladder Capital and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

59.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ladder Capital and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $281.60 million 5.14 $56.52 million $0.88 12.99 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment consists of all the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping center, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum. The Financial Services segment offers financial and other ancillary products and services including triangle-branded consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.