Hedera (HBAR) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $46.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00086794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024148 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,160 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

