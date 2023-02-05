Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.01 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.