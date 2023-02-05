Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $3,522,062.30 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HES opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.