Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $3,522,062.30 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HESGet Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HES opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

