HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0243

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. HI has a market cap of $67.31 million and approximately $663,301.78 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00223861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02417199 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $653,527.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

