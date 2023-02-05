Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Announces Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.35-$9.75 EPS.
Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International
In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.
