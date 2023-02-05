HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $214,315.20 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $30.51 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

