Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.00.
Hubbell Price Performance
Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.52 and a 200 day moving average of $229.43. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Hubbell Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
About Hubbell
Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.
