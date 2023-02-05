HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.55.

HUBS stock opened at $365.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.34 and its 200-day moving average is $305.17. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,309 shares of company stock worth $20,357,963. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

