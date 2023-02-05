Hxro (HXRO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Hxro has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and $6,052.41 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00424644 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.80 or 0.28964025 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00426538 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars.

