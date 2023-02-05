ICON (ICX) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $212.01 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,330,264 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,290,223.6172436 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23220432 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $9,481,938.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

