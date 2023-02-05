ICON Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $234.18 million and approximately $74.86 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,360,516 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

