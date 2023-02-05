IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,206 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,903.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 108,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

