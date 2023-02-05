IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $153.85. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.