IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $117.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $164.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

