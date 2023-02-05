IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 14,048 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

