IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 22,626 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 37,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

