IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 80,878 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

