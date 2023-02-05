IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $222.06 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.79.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,721. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

