IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,538,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 533,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 705,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.85 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

