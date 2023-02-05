IMC Chicago LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 126,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $156.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

