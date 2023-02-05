Insider Buying: Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Acquires £19,998.80 in Stock

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) insider Keith Neilson acquired 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($17.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.80 ($24,699.02).

Keith Neilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Keith Neilson acquired 1,367 shares of Craneware stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($17.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,889.85 ($24,564.47).

Craneware Stock Down 1.0 %

CRW stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($17.97) on Friday. Craneware plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,340 ($16.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,250 ($27.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,830.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,822.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £517.14 million and a PE ratio of 6,613.64.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

