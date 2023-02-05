Insider Buying: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,977.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CURO opened at $4.47 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.59.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.83 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

