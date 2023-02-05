Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $1,135,068.18 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,135,068.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $399,285.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

DCOM stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

