Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $35,742.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NETGEAR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.