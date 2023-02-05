Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $14,829.75 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $14,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,498.12.

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96.

Shares of PTCT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

