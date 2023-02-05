Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30.

NYSE TDOC opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after buying an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after buying an additional 875,344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 97.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 341,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

