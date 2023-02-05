Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lessened by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,937 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Intuit Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $423.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.49. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

