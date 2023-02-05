Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $306.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.95.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

