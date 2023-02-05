Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IIM opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

