IOST Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $200.36 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00424467 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.28951913 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00427308 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

