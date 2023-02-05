IPVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $540,125.71 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

