iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $99.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

