iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IGRO stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,084 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

