iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $650,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $67.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.