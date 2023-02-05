iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.62

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.62 and traded as low as C$65.84. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$66.02, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.83.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

